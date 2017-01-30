Little Mix Fans Are Not Happy About 'Disgusting Photoshopping' Of Jesy Nelson In ‘Touch’ Video

Little Mix fans have called out the director of their latest music video after spotting what they believe are signs of photoshopping. Director X and Parri$ Goebel are behind the clip for ‘Touch’, which was unveiled last week, but it’s faced a backlash from fans of the British girl group who believe Jesy Nelson’s figure has been altered to make her appear slimmer.

Syco The lines behind Jesy Nelson (second from right) look warped.

Many have taken to Twitter to share screen grabs of the video, which sees the girls dancing in front of walls covered in horizontal lines. But it’s these lines which fans have said are the give away, as they appear to be warped in many of Jesy’s scenes, which they say is proof that the singer has been retouched in post-production.

Jesy is as perfect as the other girls, but I don't understand why they still photoshop her…Looks like there's an aura on her in #TouchVideo pic.twitter.com/PRLwfvsgT7 — Diego (@diego_albarello) January 28, 2017

I don't want director x to direct the girls music videos ever again. I don't need him to photoshop Jesy's body. My girls looks great! — catarina (@perriesgIory) January 28, 2017

@LittleMix @Vevo_UK @LittleMix @Vevo_UK jesy dont deserves photoshop shes confident with her body, idc the views ,post the original please — ⚡❄snowbarry❄⚡ (@sofi_barr) January 23, 2017

@LittleMix Why do Jesy photoshop? She has nothing to be ashamed off - we should celebrate woman. She makes me ashamed now :( — Jane_Holst (@Jane_Holst) January 29, 2017

it's awful to know that someone actually decided to photoshop jesy's body — lola (@werenoangel) January 24, 2017

@LittleMix @Vevo_UK when you guys didn't photoshop jesy's body to be smaller because she's perfect the way she is... oh wait — anna (@pradaIeigh) January 24, 2017

Jesy has previously stated that she believes girls of all shapes and sizes should be celebrated and there’s “nothing sexier” than being happy in your own skin. She said: “We’re happy to be how we are, and don’t care if we put on a couple of pounds. “I feel like curves are really in at the moment – I love that they’re celebrated. “If you can rock your body with confidence, and you’re happy in your own skin, there’s nothing sexier.”

Syco

Last year US singer Meghan Trainor pulled the video for her single, ‘Me Too’, claiming she was “sick” of being photoshopped without her consent. The ‘All About The Bass’ singer later clarified why she made the decision to take the clip down, insisting she wasn’t happy with the heavy use of digital manipulation that had been applied in editing. In a string of Snapchat posts, Meghan hit out at those who had photoshopped her to look slimmer: “They photoshopped the crap out of me... I’m so sick of it, I’m over it. So I took it down until they fix it.”

Instagram Meghan Trainor in the ‘Me Too’ video

During a later interview with Andy Cohen on his US show ‘Watch What Happens Live’, she alluded to a still from the pulled video showing her looking noticeably slimmer, complaining: “Look at that waist! “I thought the fans were [photoshopping] it online, and then I saw the video, and was like, ‘oh my God’. I called the gods of Vevo and said take that down.” Little Mix have yet to respond to the claims about photoshopping in the ‘Touch’ video. Their reps declined to comment when contacted by The Huffington Post UK.