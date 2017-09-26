‘Coronation Street’ fans are mourning the loss of Liz Dawn, after she died at the age of 77 on Monday (25 September) night.

She will be remembered as the unforgettable Vera Duckworth, who was one of the ITV soap’s most iconic characters.

She was introduced as a guest character in 1974 as a friend of Ivy Tisley, but returned with her husband Jack in tow in 1976, living on the Street for 32 years.

Vera passed away in 2008, when Liz decided to quit the soap due to ill health, but she made one final appearance to tie in with Bill Tarmey’s exit storyline as Jack in 2010.

During his last moments, Vera returned as a vision of husband Jack’s imagination to provide some comfort for him.