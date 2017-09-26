All Sections
    26/09/2017 11:39 BST | Updated 28/09/2017 09:01 BST

    Liz Dawn Dead: Her Final 'Coronation Street' Scene As Vera Duckworth Seems All The More Poignant Now

    'Are you waiting for me, my swamp duck?'

    ‘Coronation Street’ fans are mourning the loss of Liz Dawn, after she died at the age of 77 on Monday (25 September) night. 

    She will be remembered as the unforgettable Vera Duckworth, who was one of the ITV soap’s most iconic characters. 

    She was introduced as a guest character in 1974 as a friend of Ivy Tisley, but returned with her husband Jack in tow in 1976, living on the Street for 32 years. 

    Vera passed away in 2008, when Liz decided to quit the soap due to ill health, but she made one final appearance to tie in with Bill Tarmey’s exit storyline as Jack in 2010. 

    During his last moments, Vera returned as a vision of husband Jack’s imagination to provide some comfort for him.

    ITV
    Jack and Vera Duckworth's last scene together on 'Coronation Street' aired in 2010

    The truly touching scene saw him sit down in the same chair in which Vera had died, before she appeared before him. 

    And she was on typical form, berating Jack for his scruffy appearance. 

    “Look at the state of that collar. Was it too much effort to go and look in the mirror?” she said. 

    After she admitted she had been waiting for Jack, they fell into each other’s arms and shared a dance around the living room.

    The camera then panned out of number nine out on to the Street as Matt Munro’s ‘Softly As I Leave You’ played. 

    READ MORE:

    The scene marked the last time both characters were seen on the soap, with Bill sadly passing away of a heart attack just two years later. 

    After his death, Liz spoke of her heartbreak at losing him, saying: “Bill was my best friend and I loved him dearly.

    “I will never meet anybody so kind and generous. He had the heart of a lion and I miss him terribly.”

