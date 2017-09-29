Liz Dawn will be laid to rest in a public service next week, her family has confirmed.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the ‘Coronation Street’ veteran - best known for her portrayal of Vera Duckworth in the ITV soap - had died at the age of 77, following a long period of ill health.

It’s now been confirmed that her funeral will be held at Salford Cathedral on Friday 6 October, at 2pm.

Justin Goff via Getty Images Liz Dawn

Several members of the ‘Coronation Street’ cast are expected to attend the service, which will be followed by a private family committal.

Her family has requested that donations to both the British Lung Foundation and Breast Cancer Care UK be made in her honour, though they noted that flowers for the late soap icon would also be welcome.

Prior to her death, Liz had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), having previously suffered from emphysema, which she was diagnosed with in 2004.

Liz starred as Vera for more than 30 years in ‘Corrie’, until the character’s death in 2008.

She did return for one memorable scene, playing her character’s ghost when her on-screen husband, Jack Duckworth, died in 2010.

Two years after this, she also reprised the role one last time for a special Text Santa sketch, inspired by Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’.

