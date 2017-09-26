‘Coronation Street’ star Liz Dawn has died at the age of 77, it has been announced. Liz, who was best known for playing Vera Duckworth for more than 30 years on ‘Corrie’, passed away on Monday evening after a long battle with the lung condition, emphysema. The family of the actress, who left the ITV soap in 2008, announced the news in a statement on Tuesday morning.

It reads: “We are devastated and heartbroken at the passing of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, the incredible Liz Dawn. “Liz died peacefully last night at home with her loving family around her.

“She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing.“

The actress had a pacemaker fitted in 2013 after suffering a heart attack while on holiday in Spain. Earlier this year she had surgery linked to her heart condition, but she fell ill again and was taken to hospital in Manchester, where her family kept a constant vigil by her bedside. ‘Coronation Street’ producers also paid tribute to the ‘Coronation Street’ “legend” in a statement.

“We have been blessed to have Liz in our lives, as she was such a kind, considerate and caring friend and colleague. “As Coronation Street’s Vera Duckworth for 34 years, Liz brought so much joy and happiness to so many. She was a wonderful actress who will forever be a true Coronation Street legend.”

Coronation Street’s Executive Producer, Kieran Roberts also paid tribute, saying: “Liz Dawn was a true Coronation Street legend, a brilliant actor and a wonderful person. Everyone lucky enough to have worked with Liz during her thirty-four years playing Corrie icon Vera Duckworth will remember her with huge affection.” Liz first appeared on the cobbles in 1974, and quickly became a firm favourite with viewers, thanks to her stormy relationship with her on-screen husband Jack, played by Bill Tarmey.

She left the soap in 2008 after Vera was killed off in scenes that were watched by more than 12 million viewers. Two years later, she made one last ­appearance, when her ghost visited Jack before he passed away.

Two years later, Bill Tarmey died of a heart attack at the age of 71, at his holiday home in Tenerife. Kym Marsh, who plays Michelle Connor, was one of the first ‘Corrie’ stars to play tribute on Twitter.

She tweeted: “Just heard the terrible news of our lovely Liz Dawns passing. I’m so sad. What a wonderful lady. She will be so missed. Love to her family x.”