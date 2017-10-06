‘Coronation Street’ stars past and present gathered to say farewell to Liz Dawn at the star’s funeral on Friday (6 October).

The Vera Duckworth actress was remembered with a service taking place at Salford Cathedral in Manchester, following her death last month at the age of 77.

The likes of Helen Worth, Sally Dyvenor, Jenny McAlpine, Alan Hansall, Bruce Jones, Jack P Shepherd, Kym Marsh and Alison King were all seen arriving at the cathedral prior.

PA Wire/PA Images Liz Dawn's funeral took place on Friday (6 October)

The funeral details were announced by ITV last week so fans could pay their final respects, with many lining the streets outside the cathedral.

A private family committal took place following the Requiem Mass and Holy Communion Service which was conducted by Father Brendan Curley.

Liz Dawn funeral

Liz Dawn funeral

1 of 16 Sally Dynevor and Michael Le Vell arriving at Salford Cathedral for the funeral service of Coronation Street actress Liz Dawn. Share this slide:

PA Wire/PA Images

Her family also requested that donations to both the British Lung Foundation and Breast Cancer Care UK were to be made in her honour.

Prior to her death, Liz had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), having previously suffered from emphysema, which she was diagnosed with in 2004.

Liz starred as Vera for more than 30 years, until the character’s death in 2008.

She did return for one memorable scene, playing her character’s ghost when her on-screen husband, Jack Duckworth, died in 2010.

Liz Dawn 1939-2017