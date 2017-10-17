Liz Dawn’s Husband Reveals The ‘Coronation Street’ Star’s Heartbreaking Final Words

The husband of ‘Coronation Street’ star Liz Dawn has revealed her last words, before her death last month at the age of 77.

Don Ibbetson, who was married to the actress for more than 50 years, has told of how he held the hand of the Vera Duckworth actress in her final moments.

She told him: “You don’t know how much I loved you, Don. I did from the very first moment we met.”

Mirrorpix via Getty Images Liz Dawn and husband Don Ibbetson, photographed in 1982.

Liz, who played Vera in the ITV soap for 34 years, was diagnosed with the lung disease emphysema in 2001 and had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

She was written out of the show in 2008 at her request.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Don said: “It still feels a little unreal Liz has gone. She’d come through so many problems, so we all thought she was kind of unbreakable.

“But she battled until the end. When she did go it was very peaceful. To the country she was Vera - and she loved that.

“But to all of us she was Liz - the most perfect wife, mother and grandmother. I will love her for the rest of my days.”

Helen Worth, Sally Dynevor, Jennie McAlpine, Bruce Jones, Jack P Shepherd, Kym Marsh and Alison King were among the stars from the soap in attendance at the service at Salford Cathedral in Manchester.

Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor) and Alan Halsall (Tyrone Dobbs) delivered a joint tribute, telling the congregation: “Liz was undoubtedly a wonderful, kind, funny and considerate person, and someone whose generosity knew no bounds.”

Liz Dawn 1939-2017