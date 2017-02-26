The NHS is facing an extra £1 billion-a-year cost for medical negligence under controversial plans drafted by Justice Secretary Liz Truss to increase compensation payouts, HuffPost UK has learned.

Millions of motorists, as well as the Ministry of Defence, are also set to see insurance bills rise under the proposal to radically change the ‘discount rate’ for compensation awards.

In a little-noticed move, the London Stock Exchange has been notified that Truss is set to make an announcement on Monday on the outcome of a review of the system.

[UPDATE: Truss on Monday morning announced a new discount rate of -0.75%, a move that is forecast to cost the NHS close to a billion

In a statement, she said: “The law is absolutely clear - as Lord Chancellor, I must make sure the right rate is set to compensate claimants. I am clear that this is the only legally acceptable rate I can set.”

The Ministry of Justice added that the Government will commit to ensure “the NHS Litigation Authority has appropriate funding to cover changes to hospitals’ clinical negligence costs”]

The Justice Secretary delighted personal injury lawyers - but infuriated insurance firms - by agreeing to look into the discount rate late last year.

The changes will have huge impacts on key public bodies such as the NHS and the MoD - the two biggest compensation payers in Whitehall.