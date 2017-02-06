All Sections
    • NEWS
    06/02/2017 11:43 GMT | Updated 06/02/2017 11:52 GMT

    Llanbedrog Shooting: Teenager Found Dead In Village Pub Car Park

    Four men have been arrested.

    Four men have been arrested after an 18-year-old man died from gunshot wounds in north Wales.

    Emergency services were called to a car park next to the Ship Inn in Llanbedrog, near Pwllheli at 12.15am on Sunday February 5.

    The young man, who was local to the area, was found inside a vehicle. Sadly he was declared deceased at the scene.

    Google Street View
    The man was found with gunshot wounds in the car park of the Ship Inn (file picture)

    His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

    The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

    Llanbedrog councillor Angela Russell told the Daily Post: “I’m absolutely devastated. You just don’t think of things like this happening in a small village such as Llanbedrog.” 

    Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Williams said: “We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the local area last night and who may have seen a number of males in a Land Rover Discovery vehicle at the location.”

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V016717. 

