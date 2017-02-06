Four men have been arrested after an 18-year-old man died from gunshot wounds in north Wales.
Emergency services were called to a car park next to the Ship Inn in Llanbedrog, near Pwllheli at 12.15am on Sunday February 5.
The young man, who was local to the area, was found inside a vehicle. Sadly he was declared deceased at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.
The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
Llanbedrog councillor Angela Russell told the Daily Post: “I’m absolutely devastated. You just don’t think of things like this happening in a small village such as Llanbedrog.”
Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Williams said: “We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the local area last night and who may have seen a number of males in a Land Rover Discovery vehicle at the location.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V016717.