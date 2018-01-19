The search for two fishermen who went missing after their vessel capsized on Loch Fyne entered its second day on Friday.
HM Coastguard rescuers were at the scene through the night after a third man was pulled from the water, following a 999 call and distress alert from a boat at around 6pm on Thursday.
The casualty told his rescuers that his 40ft fishing boat – the Nancy Glenn TT100 - had capsized and there were two more fishermen in the water, off the Argyll and Bute coast.
Tighnabruaich, Arran and Cambeltown RNLI Lifeboats were sent to the sea loch, alongside the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Tarbert, Kames, Inverary and Crinan.
Campbeltown RNLI Lifeboat and local vessels continued searching through the night, with the assistance of an underwater drone to investigate the boat, which has come to rest on the sea floor. However, a spokesman admitted: “Poor visibility hampered these efforts.”
The fisherman who was recovered from the water was transferred to Mid Argyll Community Hospital in Lochgilphead, where staff describe his condition as stable.
Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch are carrying out a joint investigation to establish what caused the incident and the search for the two missing men remains ongoing.