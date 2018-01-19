The search for two fishermen who went missing after their vessel capsized on Loch Fyne entered its second day on Friday.

HM Coastguard rescuers were at the scene through the night after a third man was pulled from the water, following a 999 call and distress alert from a boat at around 6pm on Thursday.

The casualty told his rescuers that his 40ft fishing boat – the Nancy Glenn TT100 - had capsized and there were two more fishermen in the water, off the Argyll and Bute coast.