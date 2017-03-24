All Sections
    24/03/2017 08:47 GMT | Updated 24/03/2017 09:05 GMT

    London Attack: Fourth Victim Named As 75-Year-Old Leslie Rhodes

    His life support was withdrawn on Thursday evening.

    A 75-year-old man who died in the Westminster terror attack has been identified as Leslie Rhodes from Streatham, Scotland Yard said.

    Rhodes had been receiving medical treatment in hospital but his life support was withdrawn on Thursday evening. 

    The other victims are PC Keith PalmerSpanish teacher Aysha Frade and American tourist Kurt Cochran. Around 40 people were injured. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Members of the public during the candlelight vigil in Trafalgar Square to remember those who lost their lives in the Westminster terrorist attack

    The suspect, identified by police as Khalid Masood, was shot dead after attacking PC Keith Palmer with a knife just inside the gates of Parliament. 

    The news comes as two more “significant arrests” were made in connection with the attack, police said on Friday. 

    The arrests were made in the West Midlands and north west, Scotland Yard’s top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley has revealed. Eight other people  have also been arrested in connection with the attack. 

