A 75-year-old man who died in the Westminster terror attack has been identified as Leslie Rhodes from Streatham, Scotland Yard said.
Rhodes had been receiving medical treatment in hospital but his life support was withdrawn on Thursday evening.
The other victims are PC Keith Palmer, Spanish teacher Aysha Frade and American tourist Kurt Cochran. Around 40 people were injured.
The suspect, identified by police as Khalid Masood, was shot dead after attacking PC Keith Palmer with a knife just inside the gates of Parliament.
The news comes as two more “significant arrests” were made in connection with the attack, police said on Friday.
The arrests were made in the West Midlands and north west, Scotland Yard’s top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley has revealed. Eight other people have also been arrested in connection with the attack.