The third victim of the London attack has been named as an American tourist visiting the capital with his wife.

Kurt Cochran, from Utah, and his wife Melissa Payne Cochran were on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday when a terrorist drove a car into people.

The car crashed into Parliament, and the attacker went on to fatally stab a police officer, before being shot dead.

Four people have died, including the attacker, and as many as 20 were injured.

Cochran had been due to return home today.

Donald Trump called Cochran a “great American” after hearing the news on Thursday.