The third victim of the London attack has been named as an American tourist visiting the capital with his wife.
Kurt Cochran, from Utah, and his wife Melissa Payne Cochran were on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday when a terrorist drove a car into people.
The car crashed into Parliament, and the attacker went on to fatally stab a police officer, before being shot dead.
Four people have died, including the attacker, and as many as 20 were injured.
Cochran had been due to return home today.
Donald Trump called Cochran a “great American” after hearing the news on Thursday.
The couple were in London to visit Melissa’s parents, who are missionaries for the Church Of Latter Day Saints, according to a memorial fund set up on GoFundMe.
In a Facebook post, Cochran’s sister Sandy Cochran Murphy said her brother had “most likely died at the scene” while his wife was in hospital.
She changed her cover photo to a picture of her with her brother, and told friends: “He and his wife were on the bridge when the terrorist plowed into the crowd. Kurt most likely died at the scene. Melissa is in the hospital. Her parents are over there with her.”
Dozens of people left messages offering their thoughts and prayers.
In a statement, Melissa’s brother Clint Payne, said: “Our family is heartbroken to learn of the death of our brother- and son-in-law, Kurt W Cochran.
“Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our sister and daughter, Melissa. They were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, and were scheduled to return to the United States on Thursday.
“Melissa also received serious injuries in the attack, and is being cared for in the hospital. We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family.
“Kurt will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy as our family mourns and as Melissa recovers from her injuries.”
In another tribute, Shantell Payne wrote: “With a heavy heart I must pass the sad news of our beautiful brother, father, husband, son and friend Kurt Cochran, he could not overcome the injuries he received in the London terror attacks.
“This pain is so heart wrenching and raw it has rocked our family and all that knew him to its core.
“We will miss Kurt beyond words.”
According to the GoFundMe, the couple were both self-employed and ran their own recording studio. “they donated their recording and sound skills to the Summerfest celebration in Bountiful, Utah, to local school productions, and many other worthy causes,” it said.
Spanish teacher Aysha Frade was also killed on the bridge in the attack.
She is believed to have been on her way to pick up her two daughters from school when she was killed.
The police officer who died was named as PC Keith Palmer, who was married with children.
On Thursday, MP James Cleverly called Palmer “a strong, professional public servant” in an emotional tribute in the House of Commons.
The fourth victim has not yet been named.