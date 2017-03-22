PC Keith Palmer, Killed In Westminster Terror Attack, Hailed A Hero

This is PC Keith Palmer, the police officer who was killed at Westminster, a 48-year-old husband and father. He is being hailed a hero.

Scotland Yard tonight confirmed five people are dead, including the attacker and PC Palmer, after the terrorist attacks on the Houses Of Parliament. The officer was unarmed. Three others were killed during a car rampage on Westminster Bridge by the attacker, which also left at least 40 people injured. Witnesses reported the officer being attacked with a knife. Two were spotted at the scene.

MPs, who were held inside Parliament in the aftermath of the attack, tonight hailed PC Palmer as a hero.

Keith Palmer. Police officer died aged 48 defending British values and our democracy. A hero. It will be heartbreaking for his loved ones. — John Mann (@JohnMannMP) March 22, 2017

This is what courage looks like. We are forever in your debt. https://t.co/NviEugCVDn — Tom Tugendhat MP (@TomTugendhat) March 22, 2017

Devastated for all victims but particularly family of PC Keith Palmer. He died protecting all of us at Westminster. RIPo — Guy Opperman MP (@GuyOpperman) March 22, 2017

I've known Keith for 25 years. We served together in the Royal Artillery before he became a copper. A lovely man, a friend. I'm heartbroken. https://t.co/LgF4rQ7Vmg — James Cleverly MP (@JamesCleverly) March 22, 2017

His family will be grieving the loss of a husband & father - my thoughts are with them. Pc Keith Palmer was a hero today. https://t.co/e7pduOzmNs — Caroline Flint (@CarolineFlintMP) March 22, 2017

PC Keith Palmer, Rest in Peace and condolences to his family and friends and sympathy to all those injured and killed in Westminster. — Albert Owen MP (@AlbertOwenMP) March 22, 2017

Nothing left to say but thank you. Our thoughts go out to your family. We can only imagine the pain that they are enduring. A true hero. https://t.co/tNiezAa8dn — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 22, 2017

The fatally wounded policeman was named by Scotland Yard’s top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley on Wednesday night. Paying tribute to PC Palmer, Rowley said: “He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift - and he had every right to expect that would happen.”

A/Dep Cmsr Rowley: "One of those who died was a police officer from our Parliamenary & Diplomatic Protection Command who had 15 yrs service" — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017