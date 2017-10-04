Every Londoner is being exposed to dangerous levels of toxic air particles, with 95% of the population living in areas that exceed World Health Organisation guidelines by as much as 50%. Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has released the “damning” report that shows 7.9 million people living in the capital are at serious risk of developing respiratory and cardiovascular disease from inhaling PM2.5 particles. And in central London, the average annual levels of PM2.5 are almost double recommended limits of 10 µg/m3.

Howard Kingsnorth via Getty Images

At a keynote speech, delivered today at City Hall, Khan said: “It’s sickening to know that not a single area of London meets World Health Organisation health standards, but even worse than that, nearly 95 per cent of the capital is exceeding these guidelines by at least 50 per cent.” Khan, who is aiming to get pollution levels in the city within WHO guidelines by 2030, also released a new map showing every area of London that is exceeding the guidelines, so residents can see for themselves.

Mayor Of London