Attention beer lovers: a brewery is advertising for new beer tasters, meaning you’ll get paid to sip on your favourite tipple.

Meantime Brewing Company - the brewery behind London Lager, London Pale Ale and Yakima Red - are searching for part-time staff to try and rate new beverages.

The job description, posted on LinkedIn, says the company is looking for “a passionate beer lover who can provide honest and objective feedback on different beer styles”.

You’ll also need to have reliable “tastebuds for detection” and a vast knowledge of beer.

“Do you know your Pale Ale from your IPA, chocolate malt from dark malt, Fuggles from Cascade hops?” the advert asks.