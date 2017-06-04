Ariana Grande has sent her love to the people of London, following the terror attack that took place in the city on Saturday (3 June) night.

Seven people have been confirmed dead with 48 also injured, after a white van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge, before coming to a stop on Borough High Street, where three men exited the vehicle and began carrying out knife attacks.

PA Wire/PA Images Ariana Grande has paid tribute to London

The incident came less than two weeks after 22 people were killed when a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

The US singer, who is back in the UK to play a benefit gig for the victims of the Manchester attack on Sunday evening, was among the first to pay tribute, after news of the latest attack broke.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

Many other famous names shared their disbelief at the events, as well as sending their well wishes to those affected:

Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 4, 2017

British cops shot/killed the terrorists 8 minutes after first report. Amazing response speed that saved countless lives. #londonattack — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017

thoughts are with the people of London today after yet another horrific attack . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 4, 2017

Our world is so dark and scary at the moment. Please say your prayers!! Try to be kind and loving! Love will always win! #PrayForLondon — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 4, 2017

Sending my thoughts and prays for London tonight stay safe 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/cUOVIgEKfg — Katie Price (@MissKatiePrice) June 4, 2017

💔💔 love you #London ... thinking of all those affected ... there must be a way of ending this? — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) June 4, 2017

Woke up heartbroken & angry this morning! My love and thoughts go out to everyone affected last night in London 😔💔 — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) June 4, 2017

❤️🇬🇧❤️ My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we… https://t.co/Mi8hPeE9tj — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) June 4, 2017

I'm lost for words but please know I am currently safe in London in lockdown with @Jessicaveronica -Absolutely tragic and frightening night. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) June 4, 2017

Unbelievable news from London 😢 to think that's where we walk through every day! My thoughts are with all the families of the victims ❤😢 — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) June 4, 2017

Praying for anyone affected at London Bridge ❤️ — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) June 3, 2017

❤️4 L💔NDON — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) June 4, 2017

Today I'll be a little empty as I'm sending all of my heart and love to those affected by last night attacks ❤️ — Gok Wan (@therealgokwan) June 4, 2017

Three male attackers were shot by police, who say they believe all who carried out the attacks have been killed.