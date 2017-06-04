WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
Seven dead and 48 injured after a terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market
21 of those injured are in a critical condition
Three male attackers shot and killed. Police say they believe they have killed all the London attackers
Witnesses report a white van driving into pedestrians on London Bridge before coming to a stop on Borough High Street just after 10pm (BST) on Saturday
Other witnesses then saw at least three men exit the van, before they carried out knife attacks on people in the Borough Market area
12 arrested in connection with the attack
Theresa May says General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
Members of the public who are concerned about friends and relatives should ring 0800 096 1233 or 020 7158 0197
President Donald Trump has said the US stands with London and the UK following the attacks.
Seven people have been killed and at least 48 injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and multiple suspects rampaged with knives in what appeared to be a coordinated attack on the capital on Saturday.
Three male attackers were shot and killed within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services. Police say they believe they have killed all the attackers.
Prime Minister Theresa May said many of the 48 people injured in the London terror attack have “life-threatening” injuries.
NHS England says that 21 of those injured are in a critical condition.
The Metropolitan Police said 12 people have been arrested in Barking in connection with the attack.
Police later confirmed eight police firearms officers fired an “unprecedented” 50 rounds at the three terrorists, and a member of the public also received a gunshot wound. They have been injured but not critically.
Isis has claimed responsibility for the terror attack through its Amaq ‘news agency’.
The attacks began just after 10pm (BST) when a van sped towards pedestrians at 50mph on the landmark bridge, scattering people across the road, leaving many injured.
The van then came to a stop at nearby Borough Market when at least three suspects began a marauding attack armed with large knives, stabbing people at random.
British Transport Police has confirmed one of its on-duty officers was seriously injured in the attack. His injuries – to his head, face and leg – are serious but not thought to be life-threatening.
An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was also among those seriously injured, a Scotland Yard spokesman said.
The London Ambulance Service said 48 people have been taken to five hospitals across the city while a number of others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Members of the public who are concerned about friends and relatives should contact the police Casualty Bureau on 0800 096 1233 or 020 7158 0197.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement issued the attack was being treated as a terrorist incident and urged people to avoid the London Bridge and Borough Market area.
Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley also put out an appeal for anybody who has images or film of the incident to upload them here.
How the attacks unfolded
Saturday’s attacks began at around 10.10pm (BST) on the busy London Bridge, a main thoroughfare across the River Thames, where witnesses said a white van targeted pedestrians by driving into them at 50mph.
At least eight people were observed lying injured across the bridge, in a chilling echo of the attack on Westminster Bridge in March.
The van continued down the bridge and onto Borough High Street, close to Borough Market, a popular nightspot with many bars and restaurants, where it came to a stop.
Witnesses said three men armed with knives exited the van, immediately attacking passersby. A witness told The Sun that one of the attackers carried out a sustained attack on one man, stabbing him three times.
Another witness told BBC News that a woman near Borough Market had her “throat slit” while another person required CPR by medics nearby.
The Met Police said the suspects “were wearing what looked like explosive vests, but these were later established to be hoaxes”.
Pictures taken by documentary film maker Gabriele Sciotto showed one man on the ground after having been shot by police, with what appear to be canisters wrapped around his body.
In the aftermath it was feared casualties may have been thrown into the River Thames, with police water boats called to the scene.
As the affected areas were evacuated, police were seen and heard shouting at people to leave the area as what appeared to be a manhunt began.
Another witness said that police told them to “run east” towards Elephant and Castle.
A witness in a hotel in the nearby Shard building told BBC News that they heard several gunshots following the incident on the bridge.
Video from bars and restaurants near the scene showed revellers being told to “get down” as armed officers rapidly searched establishments for the suspects.
Another witness told the BBC that trains at Bank underground station were being stopped and fully searched by armed officers who had a description of a suspect.
Timeline of attacks
- A van drives into pedestrians on London Bridge.
- Van continues on to Borough High Street, when three men with knives left the van.
- Witnesses describe people lying injured at Borough Market.
BBC staffer Holly Jones said a man without a shirt was arrested by the police near to London Bridge and was placed in handcuffs.
Police were in attendance within two minutes, while the London Ambulance Service said it was at London Bridge within six minutes.
A third incident at Vauxhall was later confirmed as being unrelated.
None of the people killed in the attack have yet been named but a Canadian national was among them, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
The government security committee Cobra will meet on Sunday morning to review the UK’s threat level - which was lowered from Critical to Severe just days ago following the Manchester bombing.
Severe threat level indicates an attack is “highly likely”.
Theresa May said early on the incidents were being treated as a “potential act of terrorism”.
She chaired a meeting of the Government’s emergency committee, known as Cobra, on Sunday morning.
Speaking outside Downing Street afterwards, she said:
“It is time to say enough is enough. Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would,” she said.
“Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values.
“But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change.”
Both Labour and the Conservatives said they have suspended election campaigning following the incident, although Ukip said it will not.
The prime minister said that campaigning would resume on Monday and the General Election would be going ahead as planned on Thursday.
Jeremy Corbyn said: “We are all shocked and horrified by the brutal attacks in London. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have died and the many who have been injured. Today, we will all grieve for their loss.
“I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their bravery and professionalism in acting to save lives and deal with these appalling acts of terrorism, as well as NHS staff and members of the public who sought to protect others.
“The Labour party will be suspending national campaigning until this evening, after consultations with other parties, as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury.
“Those who wish to harm our people, divide our communities and attack our democracy will not succeed. We will stand together to defend our common values of solidarity, humanity and justice, and will not allow terrorists to derail our democratic process.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the terror attack “deliberate and cowardly”, adding: “There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts”.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the London attacks were “horrific”, adding they were “targeted at people enjoying their evening with friends and family”.
US President Donald Trump used the attack to justify his controversial travel ban on people from predominately Muslims country.
He said:
“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”
He added:
“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”
A benefit concert for the victims of last month’s terror attack in Manchester, planned for this evening is still to go ahead, organisers have confirmed.
