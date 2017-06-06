The family of the fourth victim named in the London Bridge terror attack have paid tribute to her “brave actions” as she ran into danger to help others.

Kirsty Boden’s family said on Tuesday: “As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life.

“We are so proud of Kirsty’s brave actions, which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life.”

PA Wire/PA Images Australian Kirsty Boden has been named as one of the victims in Saturday's London Bridge terrorist attack.

Boden, 28, was from south Australia and had lived and worked as a health professional in London for some time.

Dame Eileen Sills, chief nurse at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As the chief nurse of Guy’s and St Thomas’ I cannot put into words how sad I am that we have lost one of our own.

“Kirsty was an outstanding nurse and a hugely valued member of the staff team in Theatres Recovery, described by her colleagues as ‘one in a million’ who always went the extra mile for the patients in her care.

“Our thoughts at this time are with her family, her loved ones and our staff who have lost a dear friend and colleague.

“Following the Westminster Bridge terror attack on 22 March, this is the second time in less than three months when our hospitals, patients, visitors and staff have been in the middle of hugely traumatic events.

“Our priority at this difficult time is not only to provide care of the highest quality to our patients but also to look after our staff.”

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As with the Westminster Bridge incident, our staff responded with courage and tremendous professionalism following the horrific events of Saturday night. We are extremely proud of them.”

On Tuesday, a French restaurant worker, so far only so far only identified as Alexandre, was named as the third victim of Saturday’s attack.

Alexandre was said to have died after being stabbed at Boro Bistro restaurant where he worked, Le Telegramme reported. He has not yet being pictured.

Last night James McMullan, from Hackney, east London was named among the victims, with his sister Melissa McMullan saying his bank card had been found on a body at the scene.

James McMullan James McMullan from east London was named as a victim of the London Bridge attack on Monday night

The first victim was identified on Monday as Christine Archibald, a Canadian who worked in a homeless shelter in Calgary before moving to the UK to be with her partner, Tyler Ferguson. The 30-year-old died in her fiance’s arms after being struck by the attackers’ van.

The three were among seven people killed when terrorists - two of whom have been named as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane - mowed down pedestrians on Saturday night before stabbing people indiscriminately in nearby Borough Market. Forty eight people were injured and 18 remain in a critical condition.

Alexandre was from Saint-Malo, in north-west France, but had reportedly lived in London for two-and-a-half years.

A friend and colleague of the 27-year-old told the Evening Standard how a terrorist arrived on the roof of Boro Bistro and then began attacking crowds on the terrace.

Christine Archibald Canadian Christine Archibald was the first victim named

Vincent Le Berre said: “The terrorist attacked immediately. A client was killed. I found myself facing the terrorist two metres away.

“I saw the hatred in his eyes. I managed to escape from him, but my friend, Alexandre did not have that chance. He was hit in the neck with a knife.”

BFM TV reported that Alexandre’s parents had met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

McMullan had been drinking with friends at the Barrowboy and Banker pub but was said to have gone outside for a cigarette around the time the terrorists crashed their van and began their attack on foot.

The 32-year-old’s father, Simon McMullan, told last night how his “exceptional” son was working on a web-based business to “revolutionise education”, a business he would now carry on in his son’s honour.

Sky News Melissa McMullan right speaks about her brother during a television interview

“At this point in time the subject is too raw. I’m just going to try to keep the business that he was doing alive,” he told Sky News.

“He was working on it for two years.”

Earlier, McMullan’s sister said her family’s pain will “never diminish” but added that it was “important for us to all carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who would try to destroy us”.

McMullan continued: “And remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more. This is not a course we will follow despite our loss.

“From his friends that were with him that night, they want everyone to know what a generous and caring friend he was.

Today I will put my heart into helping the people in my community who need a friend #chrissysentme — Knightley-Howarth (@KnightleyH) June 5, 2017

Kindness emerging from cruelty. #ChrissySentMe — jacinta gregory (@jazzyntha) June 5, 2017

I did too @mikesbloggity

Chrissy believed in our better selves. Canada let's show we believe too. #LondonBridgeAttack #chrissysentme https://t.co/JhUj5d9QmS — Emma May (@EmmaMayMMA) June 5, 2017

“Words will never be able to match his essence, there will only ever be one James.

“Nowhere else will you find such humour and unique personality, with someone who puts friends and family above all else.

“He was an inspiration.”

In the wake of Archibald’s death people are honouring the Canadian by doing volunteer work and tributes are being left under the hashtag #ChrissySentMe.

Meanwhile, thousands of pounds have been raised for a “warrior” victim of the attack who was pictured sitting up in his hospital bed on Sunday after being stabbed four times the night before.

Go Fund Me A fundraiser page has been launched to help Brett Freeman recover

Father-of-three Brett Freeman is said to be in a stable condition in hospital after being attacked while enjoying a drink with his “childhood sweetheart”.