    18/02/2017 15:06 GMT

    London Fashion Week 2017: Molly Goddard's Show Was The Goddamn Stuff Of Dreams

    Being the jaded hacks that we are, we’ve mostly seen and done it all. But nothing prepared us for Molly Goddard’s AW17 show at London Fashion Week, which was jaw-droppingly beautiful from the set to the clothes. 

    Here’s the set. At first we thought it was Hilary Alexander Instagramming a fancy lunch...

    Fine dining: the set @mollymgoddard #topshop #hfmxlfw #londonfashionweek #lfw @hellofashion_uk

    A post shared by Hilary Alexander Official (@hilaryalexanderobe) on

    Nope, this was all part of the show.

    Dinner Molly Goddard style 🍷 #mollygoddard #lfw

    A post shared by Georgia Illingworth (@gee.ills) on

    우아한 사교 모임 #Mollygoddard #LFW #London

    A post shared by Gunhee Lee (@gunhee.2e) on

    The level of detail was crazy.

    Mimosa and red wine at @mollymgoddard two Luncheon favourites 💛⚡️🍷#mollygoddard #londonfashionweek

    A post shared by Luncheon Magazine (@luncheonmagazine) on

    And that’s before you get to the dresses which were little puffs of wonder. 

    One of the hottest designers to emerge from last year, Molly is known for her tulle dresses, and favours embroidery, smocking and crocheting. In an interview with Dazed she said: “I am a bit of granny I suppose as I like old things. I like embroidery and it’s a dying skill so it would be great if more young people could get into it.”

    Her show was breathtaking.

    🌼 🛎☄ #mollygoddard

    A post shared by Helen Seamons (@helenseamons) on

    @mollymgoddard #topshop #londonfashionweek #hfmxlfw

    A post shared by Hilary Alexander Official (@hilaryalexanderobe) on

    • Poorna Bell Poorna Bell, Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of HuffPost UK
