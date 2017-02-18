All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    18/02/2017 20:50 GMT

    London Fashion Week 2017: Simone Rocha Honours Age Diversity With These Three Beautiful Women

    Screw tokenism. And ageism.

    Simone Rocha, whose AW17 collection lit the catwalk in a sea of poppies, embellished coats and layers of chiffon, paid the ultimate homage to timeless beauty: rather than having a token older woman in her model line-up, she had three. 

    One of them included the great model Marie-Sophie Wilson, as well as actress and model Benedetta Barzini, and British model Jan de Villeneuve who started modelling in the 1960s. 

    Benedetta Barzini

    Rex
    Benedetta Barzini

    In 1966 Benedetta was named as Harper’s Bazaar’s 100 Most Beautiful Women in the World. 

    Marie-Sophie Wilson

    Rex
    Marie-Sophie Wilson

    Marie-Sophie Wilson was known for her androgynous beauty and was photographed by Peter Lindbergh and Mario Testino. She has and always will describe herself as a punk - she moved to the French countryside and only occasionally dips back into modelling.

    Jan de Villeneuve

    Rex
    Jan de Villeneuve

    Jan was photographed by the likes of David Bailey and Norman Parkinson, and in the 60s was on the cover of Vogue.

    •
      Poorna Bell Poorna Bell, Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of HuffPost UK
    MORE:stylewomen's fashionfashion for allLondon Fashion WeekFashionVoguemario testinoDavid BaileyHarper's Bazaar

    Conversations