Simone Rocha, whose AW17 collection lit the catwalk in a sea of poppies, embellished coats and layers of chiffon, paid the ultimate homage to timeless beauty: rather than having a token older woman in her model line-up, she had three.
One of them included the great model Marie-Sophie Wilson, as well as actress and model Benedetta Barzini, and British model Jan de Villeneuve who started modelling in the 1960s.
Benedetta Barzini
In 1966 Benedetta was named as Harper’s Bazaar’s 100 Most Beautiful Women in the World.
Marie-Sophie Wilson
Marie-Sophie Wilson was known for her androgynous beauty and was photographed by Peter Lindbergh and Mario Testino. She has and always will describe herself as a punk - she moved to the French countryside and only occasionally dips back into modelling.
Jan de Villeneuve
Jan was photographed by the likes of David Bailey and Norman Parkinson, and in the 60s was on the cover of Vogue.