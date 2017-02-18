Simone Rocha, whose AW17 collection lit the catwalk in a sea of poppies, embellished coats and layers of chiffon, paid the ultimate homage to timeless beauty: rather than having a token older woman in her model line-up, she had three.

One of them included the great model Marie-Sophie Wilson, as well as actress and model Benedetta Barzini, and British model Jan de Villeneuve who started modelling in the 1960s.

Benedetta Barzini