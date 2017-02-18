All Sections
    18/02/2017 16:33 GMT | Updated 19/02/2017 13:20 GMT

    London Fashion Week: Julien Macdonald Just Gave Us Every Party And Evening Dress Goal For 2017

    Boob tape at the ready.

    Julien Macdonald’s FROW may have had Dougie Poynter, Ella Eyre and Amber Le Bon, but all eyes were on his stunning AW17 show which featured Winnie Harlow and Victoria’s Secret model Leomie Anderson

    Recently we’ve seen the likes of Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen and Alessandra Ambrosio wearing his dresses, and you can expect to see plenty more intricate work, cut-outs and plunging necklines in his latest collection. 

    We’re also very pleased to see a continuing, strong commitment so far this fashion week to having diverse catwalks.

    Expect to see a lot of copy-cat designs just in time for the lead-up to party season if you can’t afford the real thing (soz Julien).

      Poorna Bell Poorna Bell, Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of HuffPost UK
