Julien Macdonald’s FROW may have had Dougie Poynter, Ella Eyre and Amber Le Bon, but all eyes were on his stunning AW17 show which featured Winnie Harlow and Victoria’s Secret model Leomie Anderson.

Recently we’ve seen the likes of Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen and Alessandra Ambrosio wearing his dresses, and you can expect to see plenty more intricate work, cut-outs and plunging necklines in his latest collection.

We’re also very pleased to see a continuing, strong commitment so far this fashion week to having diverse catwalks.

Expect to see a lot of copy-cat designs just in time for the lead-up to party season if you can’t afford the real thing (soz Julien).