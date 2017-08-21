More people will be needlessly killed in fires caused by faulty white goods if the government does not implement desperately-required safety recommendations, the London Fire Brigade has warned.

In a letter to Theresa May co-signed by Sadiq Khan and several safety bodies, the fire service demanded urgent action, saying it was “extremely concerned” that thousands of “dangerous” appliances are still being used in homes across the UK.

According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), three fires a day in the UK are caused by tumble dryers, while some fridges and freezers are still produced with a “flammable” plastic backing.

Since 2010, firefighters have attended 2,170 fires involving white goods in London alone.

Now, the LFB is demanding that a central web page - hosted by Gov.uk - is set up to list all product recalls so people can easily search if they are at risk.

The urgent call comes a year after a faulty Indesit tumble-dryer - which was subject to “corrective action” by the manufacturer - sparked a major tower block fire in Shepherds Bush, destroying the homes of several families.

No-one was injured in the blaze, despite the fact 120 firefighters were needed to bring it under control.