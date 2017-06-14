UPDATE: 12 Fatalities Confirmed In Grenfell Tower Blaze As fire crews attend a massive blaze at a block of flats in north Kensington, residents who made it safely out of the inferno have spoken of their terrifying experiences. Eyewitness Samira Lamrani told HuffPost UK of seeing a frantic mother throw her baby from the ninth floor of the Grenfell Tower into the arms of a man waiting below. She said: “There were screeches and somebody was gesturing that there was a lady at the window and as I looked up a lady was frantically gesturing and screaming, with her hands, from her body language, that she was about to throw the baby and she wrapped her baby in what seemed like a sheet or blanket and threw the young baby out of the window.

A woman saved her baby by throwing him through the window #GrenfellTowerFire @HuffPostUK pic.twitter.com/Sl7M44BUVc — Paco Anselmi (@PacoHansel84) June 14, 2017

“A member of the public, a guy ran forward and just miraculously grabbed the baby at the right moment and then the shadow, I assume of the mother, went backwards and that was the last we saw. “I’m not sure what the guy did with the baby but the baby was picked up safely.”

PA Wire/PA Images Smoke billows from the fire that engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London

Another resident, named Zara, said she saw a woman throw her toddler son, aged around five-years-old, from a fifth or sixth floor window. She told LBC radio: “One woman actually threw her son out of the window. I think he’s OK. I think he might just have had some broken bones and bruises.” She added: “There was a another woman screaming ‘my baby, my baby, I need to get out, I need to save my baby.’ “But we were just looking up. We couldn’t do anything. There was nothing we could do.”

There have also been reports of residents using bedsheets as makeshift ropes to lower themselves from the burning building. Mickey told the BBC: “I’ve opened the door.. and there’s neighbours all running down the stairs, there’s firemen going ‘get out the house’, I ran back in, I’ve grabbed the little girl, put her under my dressing gown because that’s all I had on, got my girlfriend up, ran outside and then looked up and it was ablaze, it was just an absolute nightmare, it was like something out of a horror movie.” He added that kind-hearted neighbours had brought him clothes and flip-flops to wear. Another man told Channel 4 reporter Assed Baig he had heard the fire engines and walked into the hallway to see if the lifts were still moving, noticing smoke.

This man managed to escape from the 17th floor with his 68-year-old aunt. He told me how he got out #LatimerRoad pic.twitter.com/d4miXigfN3 — AssedBaig (@AssedBaig) June 14, 2017