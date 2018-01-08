Bungs for demolition won’t help estate residents under threat

Sadiq Khan came to power last year full of pledges aimed at people trying to stop the demolition of social housing and protect their estates from dodgy regeneration projects.

However, the broken promises on housing are starting to pile up for our new Mayor. I’ve highlighted here how he’s failed to abolish Boris Johnson’s dodgy definition of ‘affordable’, his draft Good Practice Guide to estate regeneration denied residents the final say they were expecting, and now I’ve found that he is also giving grants that incentivise the demolition of homes and overseeing a continued net loss of council homes across the city.

My predecessor Darren Johnson looked at estate regeneration projects with planning permission across London in 2016, and found a net loss of more than 7,000 social homes in these plans – a shockingly high figure. Since then, some of the plans shown in Darren’s report have been completed and have resulted since then in the net loss of nearly 900 council homes on the ground across London.

And there are many more to come. I’ve been analysing the current London Development Database – a record of all the live planning permissions in London – and what I’ve uncovered is alarming. Between Sadiq Khan coming to power in May 2016 and October 2017, planning decisions across London have already allowed for the demolition of 1,483 existing social housing units. Developments coming in their place only provide 1,029 new social homes, so permission has been granted for a net loss of more than 450 homes in total.

But it’s not just in planning where the Mayor is failing. He’s actually paying for some of these losses too. He’s admitted to me recently that he is continuing Boris Johnson’s policy of giving affordable housing grants to new homes that are just replacing ones being knocked down, which is both an incentive to demolish and a roadblock to sensible alternatives.

A Freedom of Information response sent to me in July confirmed that with the last of Boris Johnson’s government money for housing, he gave grants worth more than £5 million for 177 replacements for demolished homes in London, including schemes with an overall net loss of social housing. Now he’s started to announce plans for his new housing grants programme that totals £3.15 billion, it is vital for Londoners to know if he will still be subsidising demolition.

I tried to tackle Sadiq about this in written questions and in a frustrating Mayor’s Question Time (MQT) in August. Though he said at MQT that the £1.7 billion in new grants he’d agreed were all for ‘new’ homes he would not say the crucial word ‘net’ or confirm that replacements for demolished homes weren’t in the plans.