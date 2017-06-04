A generous London lawyer and his taxi driver cousin have been heralded as “amazing” and “inspiring” by thousands of people after they apparently offered free rides to those affected by the London Bridge attack.

Police closed London Bridge and Borough stations in response to the incident, leaving thousands of Londoners struggling to travel across the city.

DANIEL SORABJI via Getty Images Seven people were killed following a terror attack on London Bridge last night

But a lawyer, known as @thekhans_ on Twitter, was praised for showing that “London will not fall” after he and his cousin vowed to help people get home in the wake of the attack.

He wrote on Twitter just minutes after the incident: “Anyone around London Bridge who needs to get home let me or my cousin @TWEETMINICAB know. #free #nocharge #londonbridge #londonwillnotfall”.

He later added: “There are 15 drivers and cars on the road from @ TWEETMINICAB already. Do bare with them as most roads are closed and traffic is horrendous.”

Hundreds of people rushed to thank the pair for their act of generosity, with the driver’s original tweet getting liked almost 3,500 times in a matter of hours:

It's coz of wonderful peeps like yourselves that the cowards will never win — Nicola Johns (@Nickynackynoooo) June 4, 2017

You're awesome!!!! I'm sure loved ones of those caught in the area will think so too!! — Ratz Howes (@Ratz_H) June 3, 2017

Thank you, you are some of the people that make this such a fantastic city. — Running Past (@running_past) June 3, 2017

I ❤️ my hometown of London and its amazing inhabitants, thank you for this wonderful offer, stay safe and well — Charlie (@charliegollie) June 3, 2017

It's times like this that bring out the best in humanity. Thank you. — Nigel Wootton (@NigelWootton1) June 4, 2017

You got Viking blood! To keep your nerves under control takes a man to handle. And you did ut well!👍A man of quick acction!✌ — Torstein Torstensen (@t_tordenstein) June 4, 2017

What fantastic people you are! We stand together. London will not fall. Or fail. X — (((Snigdha))) (@snigskitchen) June 4, 2017

One Twitter user even offered to help the pair cover the costs of the free rides:

good people, if you incur cost through this generous act, do let me share. I will follow you, feel free to DM — Kat Heathcote (@KatWPGroup) June 4, 2017

HuffPost UK has reached out to Mr Khan and his cousin for comment.

The terror attack, which happened around 10pm, sparked other amazing acts of kindness from Londoners.

The London Bridge incident, which saw all three attackers shot dead within minutes, is the third terror attack in the UK in the past three months.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE via Getty Images London Bridge and Borough stations were closed in the wake of the attack, leaving thousands of people struggling to get home

Less than two weeks ago, 22 people were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing, while there was another car and knife attack in Westminster in March.

Theresa May, who described the incident as “dreadful”, is set to hold an emergency meeting of Cobra, the government security committee, this morning.