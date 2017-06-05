Heavy-duty security barriers have been erected on bridges across London after the London Bridge attack.

Seven people were killed and at least 48 injured on Saturday night when three terrorists in a van ploughed into people on the bridge and then went on a stabbing spree in nearby Borough Market.

On Monday, barriers were installed to protecting pedestrians from traffic on Lambeth, Waterloo and Westminster Bridges - some of the busiest in the capital.

Bloomberg via Getty Images New security barriers have been erected on Westminster Bridge (pictured) as well as Lambeth and Waterloo Bridge

Five people were killed and 50 injured when 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove into pedestrians on the bridge, before fatally stabbing an unarmed police office near Parliament.

Transport for London confirmed that the barriers had been installed on the three bridges, with Londoners also taking to social media to share photos of the new security measures.

Update: A302 Westminster Bridge is now closed in both directions for barrier installation works. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) June 4, 2017

New barriers on Westminster Bridge this morning separating pedestrians from vehicles pic.twitter.com/OhtrBM6b0v — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) June 5, 2017

Newly erected safety barrier on Waterloo Bridge this morning. pic.twitter.com/YZqlA3eB5A — Ben Yacobi (@benyacobi) June 5, 2017

Barriers have been put up on along the footpath on Lambeth Bridge since last week. pic.twitter.com/kFKljyFYhw — Timothy Howard (@timothyjhoward) June 5, 2017

Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan also tweeted about the new barriers on Westminster Bridge, suggesting they should be added to “all bridges”.

Finally, a barrier on Westminster Bridge between cars & pedestrians. Do it on ALL bridges. pic.twitter.com/5aNeZh6DBw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 5, 2017

Nickie Aiken, leader of Westminster Council, told the Evening Standard she also believes the barriers on Westminster Bridge should stay in place permanently.

“People in Westminster need this kind of protective measure – it is sensible and proportionate,” she said.

“We are working closely with the Metropolitan police and security services and are happy to assist on measures like planning and traffic management.

“The kind of security barrier now in place on Westminster Bridge needs to be part of a permanent solution,” she added.

The new security measures come as London sees an increased police presence on the capital’s streets following Saturday night’s attack.

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images There will be an increased police presence on London's streets following the attack

HuffPost UK has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment about the new security measures but had received no response as this article went live.

The London Bridge attack is the third terrorist attack in the UK in the past three months.

Two weeks ago, 22 people were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing, while there was another car and knife attack in Westminster in March.

Speaking on the steps of Number 10 yesterday, Theresa May vowed that “enough is enough”, hinting at tougher counter-terrorism laws for the UK.

“Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values,” she said.

“But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change.”

It was announced this afternoon that West Midlands Police have launched an urgent investigation after confidential and highly classified documents were stolen from a car.

The force refused to confirm or deny whether the car belonged to its counter terrorism head, assistant chief constable Marcus Beale, ITV News reported.

A police spokesperson told the news channel: “An investigation has been launched after items were stolen from a West Midlands Police officer’s unmarked car.

“A number of personal items were taken during the theft along with a locked metal box that contained documents relating to police matters. The box was locked in the boot.