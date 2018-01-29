Could Your Tube Commute Be Damaging Your Hearing? This Data Suggests It Could

Most (if not all) Londoners will have encountered the ear-shattering noises made by Tube trains when they race through certain tunnels. And according to researchers, this incredibly loud noise could be damaging hearing.

A study by the BBC found the noise level goes about 105 decibels on 10 tube journeys, with the Central, Northern and Jubilee lines being the worst offenders.

Loudness of a sound is measured in decibels (dB) and experts agree that exposure to noise at or above 85 dB can damage hearing over time. The average nightclub has a noise level of over 100dB and the average gig is 110dB, meanwhile the noise levels of the London Underground can often sit somewhere in between.

Dr Joe Sollini, from University College London’s Ear Institute, labelled the findings as “concerning” as any sounds in a workplace at or above 85dB would require hearing protection.