Londoners are being pushed out of the city as the number of available rental homes drops and the cost of rent reaches historic levels.

The number of rental properties on the market in London has dropped by 17% in the last year alone, research released on Thursday shows.

Meanwhile, demand for homes has remained as prevalent as ever. As a result, the average rent in the city has crept up to £1,785 a month, a report by Hamptons International found.

But the problem extends beyond the capital. The East Midlands and the east of England have also experienced drops in available rental homes of 15% and 12% respectively since 2016.

According to Fionnouala Earley, residential research director at Hamptons International, the change is likely down to landlords attempting to beat the stamp duty charge.

“The rush to buy before the stamp duty change led to an increase in stock as landlords brought their purchases forward,” Earley explained.

“That’s now eroding as tenant demand carries on, hence the fall in the number of properties available to rent this year compared with last year.”

A combination of decreasing supply and constant demand for housing is seeing rents soar, she said.