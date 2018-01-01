For just over ten minutes last night the country collectively forgot about politics and any other woes, and rang in 2018.

In the capital, tens of thousands of people gathered along the Thames to witness what was undoubtedly the best fireworks show anywhere on the planet.

OK, we may be biased but it was incredible.

The show in London featured a soundtrack dominated by women to mark the centenary of women being granted the vote.

More than 10,000 fireworks lit up the capital’s sky during that sold-out event, prompting huge cheers from the lively crowd.

Watch the clip above courtesy of the BBC.