This Is The Heartbreaking Reality For Lonely Older People At Christmas

Close to a million older people face crushing loneliness this Christmas, a leading charity warned today. Age UK has launched a moving campaign highlighting the year-round issue of chronic loneliness, which its research shows affects 1.2m in England alone, with a focus on the impact of the festive period. The charity has commissioned a film, titled ‘Just Another Day’, to portray the reality of spending Christmas alone. You can watch the 60 second clip, above.

Age UK Age UK's emotive Christmas appeal highlights the daily routine of an older man

The film depicts the daily routine of an older man who walks unnoticed beside those going about their business on the street and at the supermarket. But his routine is brought to a dramatic halt when he realises the shops are closed for Christmas. Based on its research, Age UK estimates that some 873,000 people aged 65 and over don’t see or hear from anyone for days on end over the festive period. Some two-fifths of those in need of company are widowed, the charity’s survey of 2,585 people aged over 65 found. And on some days over the period, some 55% rely solely on the TV for company.

Age UK 873,000 people aged 65 and over don’t see or hear from anyone for days on end over the festive period

The charity is appealing for people to volunteer for its companionship services, which provide crucial telephone support for those living with chronic loneliness. It operates Call in Time, a telephone befriending service, which provides regular calls to isolated or lonely older people, in many cases this being the only conversation they will have all week. Call in Time links up volunteers with vulnerable older people for regular calls - providing benefits to all those taking part. Belfast-based Eliza loves volunteering on the Call in Time scheme. She has been matched with Susan, 90, from Barnstaple. “I don’t think I really knew what loneliness was until I started on this scheme,” she said.

HANDOUT 29-year-old Eliza enjoys volunteering on Age UK's companionship service, Call In Time