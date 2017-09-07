A man who was reunited with his brother after 70 years on ‘Long Lost Family’, has died just hours before the emotional episode aired.

It was announced Julian Delange had passed away on Tuesday (5 September) evening, ahead of the final episode of the ITV reunion show, which saw his long-lost brother track him down.

One of the show’s hosts, Nicky Campbell, took to Twitter in the hours before the show aired to reveal Julian had sadly died, confirming the episode would be dedicated to him.

ITV Julian Delange (right) died after being reunited with his brother on 'Long Lost Family'

“The family have requested the programme goes ahead,” he wrote. “We dedicate it to Julian who was a sweet man and a gentleman. I am proud to have known him.”

Something to tell you about tonight's Long Lost Family. pic.twitter.com/EIr4VXgs29 — Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) September 6, 2017

During the episode, viewers saw Julian’s older brother Derek searching for him, after discovering a family secret.

Unbeknown to him for many years, his mother had a second child following an affair while her husband was away at war in the 1940s, and had been forced to give Julian up for adoption.

Thanks to the show’s involvement, the brothers were eventually reunited after more than 70 years apart, and went on to form a close relationship in the months after the show was filmed.

Long Lost Family’s other host, Davina McCall, also paid tribute to Julian as the show aired on Wednesday night.

This show is dedicated to Julian , Dereks brother , who passed away yesterday xxxx RIP x — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) September 6, 2017

