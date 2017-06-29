Reaching the grand old age of 100 is a pretty epic achievement. Not only do you receive a birthday card from the Queen and get to liken yourself to a Roman gladiator, but younger generations queue up to learn your secret to long life .

As various research teams argue there no upper limit on how long humans can live for - which contradicts a recent high-profile paper that argued maximum longevity hit a ceiling of 115 - we’ve pulled together seven centurions tips on living longer.

From drinking lots of red wine (which we can stay on board with) to staying away from men (which is a little less appealing), here are their nuggets of wisdom .

While some have passed away since they were interviewed, all of those featured lived to beyond 100. Wow.

Charlie Matthews SWNS Earlier this year, Charlie Matthews celebrated his 100th birthday and credited red wine as the secret to his longevity.



He said: “Red wine – plenty of it has helped me live to be 100.”

Misao Okawa Getty



When she celebrated her 116th birthday on 5 March 2014, she shared her secret to living a long life.



she told The Telegraph. “You have to learn to relax.” Misao Okawa was a Japanese supercentenarian who was the world's oldest living person from June 2013 until her death on 1 April 2015.When she celebrated her 116th birthday on 5 March 2014, she shared her secret to living a long life. “Eat and sleep and you will live a long time,” she told The Telegraph. “You have to learn to relax.”

Sam Heggessey Virgin Active



At the time, he shared his secret to a long life: In 2014, Sam Heggessey was hailed as 'Britain’s oldest gym buff' at the ripe old age of 100.At the time, he shared his secret to a long life: yoga Pilates and Tai Chi once a week and drinking half a glass of champagne each week.

Mbah Gotho ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES A centenarian who claims to be the 'world’s oldest man' has reportedly celebrated his 146th birthday.



According to his ID card, Mbah Gotho, from Indonesia, was born on 31 December 1870.



The great-grandfather said the key to long life is “patience”.

Irene Crump and Phyllis Jones Caters The pair have spent a whole century together after being born 25 minutes apart on November 20 1916 - they even live together in Stourport, Worcester.



The duo put their milestone birthday, on November 2015, down to "hard work and good food".