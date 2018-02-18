Natalie Dormer wore a custom Alberta Ferretti off-the-shoulder gown with billowing sheer sleeves to the Bafta awards on Sunday 18 February. She also proudly sported a Time’s Up pin on the Bardot neckline.

Why It Works:

Bardot and cold shoulder styles have been dominating the high street for around three consecutive years now, but Dormer is here to teach us how something as simple as a sheer sleeve can update the look.

Also Seen On:

Dormer wasn’t alone in sporting this look at the Baftas, Jennifer Lawerence’s gown also featured sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves, although hers formed a shawl rather than flowing to the floor.