We love...
Natalie Dormer wore a custom Alberta Ferretti off-the-shoulder gown with billowing sheer sleeves to the Bafta awards on Sunday 18 February. She also proudly sported a Time’s Up pin on the Bardot neckline.
Why It Works:
Bardot and cold shoulder styles have been dominating the high street for around three consecutive years now, but Dormer is here to teach us how something as simple as a sheer sleeve can update the look.
Also Seen On:
Dormer wasn’t alone in sporting this look at the Baftas, Jennifer Lawerence’s gown also featured sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves, although hers formed a shawl rather than flowing to the floor.
Follow Dormer’s Lead:
Ok, so flowing sleeves that reach the floor may not be practical outside of red carpet settings, but if you are a fan of a Bardot or cold shoulder style you can update your wardrobe with one of the follow items featuring sheer sleeves: French Connection’s Lore Lula Ponte Cold Shoulder Dress, £80, Forever 21′s Plus Size Off-The-Shoulder Dress, £42, ASOS’ Bardot Shirred Lace Dress With Trumpet Sleeve, £30, or for something a little more colourful Topshop’s Embroidered Cold Shoulder Bardot Dress is currently reduced to £10.00.