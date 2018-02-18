All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Looks We Love: Natalie Dormer's Sheer Bardot Dress At The Baftas 2018

    Asos and Forever 21 have Bardot dresses with sheer sleeves.

    18/02/2018 20:45 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    We love...

    Natalie Dormer wore a custom Alberta Ferretti off-the-shoulder gown with billowing sheer sleeves to the Bafta awards on Sunday 18 February. She also proudly sported a Time’s Up pin on the Bardot neckline.

    Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

    Why It Works:

    Bardot and cold shoulder styles have been dominating the high street for around three consecutive years now, but Dormer is here to teach us how something as simple as a sheer sleeve can update the look.

    Also Seen On:

    Dormer wasn’t alone in sporting this look at the Baftas, Jennifer Lawerence’s gown also featured sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves, although hers formed a shawl rather than flowing to the floor.

    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

    Follow Dormer’s Lead:

    Ok, so flowing sleeves that reach the floor may not be practical outside of red carpet settings, but if you are a fan of a Bardot or cold shoulder style you can update your wardrobe with one of the follow items featuring sheer sleeves: French Connection’s Lore Lula Ponte Cold Shoulder Dress, £80, Forever 21′s Plus Size Off-The-Shoulder Dress, £42, ASOS’ Bardot Shirred Lace Dress With Trumpet Sleeve, £30, or for something a little more colourful Topshop’s Embroidered Cold Shoulder Bardot Dress is currently reduced to £10.00.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity StyleshoppingForever 21dresseslooks we lovealberta ferrettiNatalie Dormer

    Conversations