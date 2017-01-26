And on the red carpet, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams gave HuffPost UK their thoughts on how she’s doing, with Kaye dryly joking “yeah, she’s in Holloway prison… I mean ‘Big Brother’”.

It’s fair to say that this month’s ‘CBB’ has been a trial for all involved, but Kaye told us that she’s proud of her fellow panelist.

“I think she’s handling it well. She’s coming out a little bit more now, which is good,” she said. “But she’s just being quite measured.

“You can’t win with those guys [she’s in there with], the ones who are really out there and aggressive.”

Nadia also praised Coleen, though did question why she went back in the first place, saying: “I think what happened to Coleen - and this is why I was worried about her going back in - is that when she went on it [the first time] it was still a really fab place, where you hung out and chatted.