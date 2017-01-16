‘Loose Women’ producers were forced to censor Danniella Westbrook’s son, after he swore in the middle of their interview on the daytime show.

Danniella and her 20-year-old son, Kai Jenkins, were appearing on the show on Monday (16 January) to discuss the issues she’s recently had to overcome in her personal life, particularly following her relapse last year.

However, after Kai recalled an incident when he was forced to break down his bathroom door to help his mother, who had overdosed, he shocked the studio audience by swearing.

Fortunately, bosses were quick to react, and Kai’s faux pas didn’t make it onto the airwaves at lunchtime, though anchor Ruth Langsford did still apologise for his bad language at the end of the interview.