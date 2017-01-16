ENTERTAINMENT

Lord Alan Sugar Undergoes Urgent ‘Heart Operation To Fix Narrowed Artery’

He's already playing tennis.

16/01/2017 07:28
Matt Bagwell Executive Editor (Entertainment), The Huffington Post UK

Lord Alan Sugar has undergone an urgent operation on his heart, according to reports.

The ‘Apprentice’ star was fitted with a tube, known as a ‘stent’, by surgeons in the US last month, after tests revealed one of his arteries had narrowed.

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
Lord Sugar

The 69-year-old businessman appears to have made a full recovery and is already back to playing tennis.

On Sunday he shared a snap of him on the tennis court with former Wimbledon champ, Jimmy Connors.

“I remember when these balls first came out and @ JimmyConnors did this at Wimbledon,” he tweeted.

He has since been pictured taking flying lessons, although he cannot actually fly a plane for three months after having the ‘stent’ inserted.

He also referenced his op on New Year’s Day, when he tweeted a snap of a huge English breakfast.

He jokingly (we think) captioned the snap: “My cardiogist came to breakfast . I can’t understand why he told me off.”

Lord Sugar’s spokesman Andrew Bloch stressed that he had not had a heart attack and is fighting fit on his holiday in Florida.

He told The Sun: “He was on the mend within a day and cleared to resume exercise after a week.

“He’s in perfect medical health and plays tennis and rides his bike for 40 miles regularly.”

