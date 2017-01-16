Lord Alan Sugar Undergoes Urgent ‘Heart Operation To Fix Narrowed Artery’

Lord Alan Sugar has undergone an urgent operation on his heart, according to reports.

The ‘Apprentice’ star was fitted with a tube, known as a ‘stent’, by surgeons in the US last month, after tests revealed one of his arteries had narrowed.

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Lord Sugar

The 69-year-old businessman appears to have made a full recovery and is already back to playing tennis.

On Sunday he shared a snap of him on the tennis court with former Wimbledon champ, Jimmy Connors.

“I remember when these balls first came out and @ JimmyConnors did this at Wimbledon,” he tweeted.

I remember when these balls first came out and @JimmyConnors did this at Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Cl2vYDaxqs — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 15, 2017

He has since been pictured taking flying lessons, although he cannot actually fly a plane for three months after having the ‘stent’ inserted.

He also referenced his op on New Year’s Day, when he tweeted a snap of a huge English breakfast.

He jokingly (we think) captioned the snap: “My cardiogist came to breakfast . I can’t understand why he told me off.”

My cardiogist cane to breakfast . I can't understand why he told me off pic.twitter.com/u5G9h63PRs — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 1, 2017

Lord Sugar’s spokesman Andrew Bloch stressed that he had not had a heart attack and is fighting fit on his holiday in Florida.

He told The Sun: “He was on the mend within a day and cleared to resume exercise after a week.

Celebrity Survivors

Celebrity Survivors

1 of 23 Kylie Minogue moved to Paris for treatment for breast cancer following her diagnosis in 2005. She eventually gave some intensely revealing interviews about this dark period in her life, and said the 5-year anniversary would be a very important moment. Share this slide:

