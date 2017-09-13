The boyfriend of Holby City star John Michie’s daughter has been released by police after he was arrested on suspicion of her murder. The body of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, 25, was discovered in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, on Monday. Ceon Broughton, a musician who has worked with grime star Skepta, was also arrested on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, before being “released under investigation”.

Officers were alerted to concerns for the welfare of Michie, who was attending the event, just before 1am and her body was located following a search. Michie’s parents had been notified of their daughter’s location via a WhatsApp map sent by a friend. The couple raced from their home in north London to the site but were refused entry to the festival by security. A search of the woods was then conducted by staff and Michie’s body was found.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “An initial post-mortem examination took place on September 11, which showed no clear signs of an assault. “However, further examinations will need to take place over the coming weeks, including toxicology, in order to establish if there are any substances in her system or other suspicious circumstances. “A 28-year-old man, who was known to Louella, was arrested on suspicion of murder and supply of a controlled class A drug. He has now been released under investigation.” The term “released under investigation” is used to indicate that enquiries are ongoing even though the arrested person has been released without bail.

