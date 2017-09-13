The boyfriend of Holby City star John Michie’s daughter has been released by police after he was arrested on suspicion of her murder.
The body of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, 25, was discovered in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, on Monday.
Ceon Broughton, a musician who has worked with grime star Skepta, was also arrested on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, before being “released under investigation”.
Officers were alerted to concerns for the welfare of Michie, who was attending the event, just before 1am and her body was located following a search.
Michie’s parents had been notified of their daughter’s location via a WhatsApp map sent by a friend. The couple raced from their home in north London to the site but were refused entry to the festival by security.
A search of the woods was then conducted by staff and Michie’s body was found.
A Dorset Police spokesman said: “An initial post-mortem examination took place on September 11, which showed no clear signs of an assault.
“However, further examinations will need to take place over the coming weeks, including toxicology, in order to establish if there are any substances in her system or other suspicious circumstances.
“A 28-year-old man, who was known to Louella, was arrested on suspicion of murder and supply of a controlled class A drug. He has now been released under investigation.”
The term “released under investigation” is used to indicate that enquiries are ongoing even though the arrested person has been released without bail.
A friend told The Sun: “She hung about at the festival with friends before she met her boyfriend. She’d got back with him three weeks ago after years of an on-off relationship.
“Her friends thought she was fine as she was with him.”
Former Coronation Street actor Mr Michie, 66, told The Sun the family had lost their “angel” and described the death as “a tragic mistake, a tragic accident”.
In a statement, his agent said Mr Michie and wife Carol – a former Hot Gossip dancer – asked for privacy during the “traumatic time”.
It added: “Our hearts are broken by this tragedy. We do not believe there to have been any malice intended in Louella and Ceon’s weekend at Bestival. They appear to have taken an illegal substance but we would appreciate cautious and sensitive reporting until the facts are known.
“Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life. The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages.”
Mr Michie, who currently plays neurosurgeon Guy Self in BBC medical drama Holby City, has two other children, Daisy and Sam.