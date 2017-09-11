The 25-year-old woman who died at Bestival in suspicious circumstances last weekend was following her father’s footsteps by carving out a successful career as a performer.

Louella Michie, daughter of ‘Corrie’ and ‘Holby City’ actor John Michie, was a professional part-time model and a dancer with extensive training.

Louella studied for three years at the Tiffany Theatre college, a dance school in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, according to an online résumé.

FAMEFLYNET Louella Michie, picture here in 2015, far right, besides her father John, left, and mother Carol, centre

She graduated in 2012 and took on previous unpaid speaking roles as an actor, while also taking work as a model, including paid commercial work.

In a profile, Louella’s trained dance styles were varied. They included ballet, bellydance, Bollywood, breakdancing, disco, and tango.

She was previously a performer in TV dance troupe Hot Gossip.

Louella was linked to a London-based Yoga and Dance outlet named House of Voga and was pictured on the brand’s Instagram account.

Photographs from a 2016 shoot in Shoreditch, east London, show Louella wearing an Arsenal shirt inscribed with the nickname ‘Lou Lou’.

In the photos, she jumps and laughs while showing off her extensive festival wristband collection.

Louella’s family are currently being helped by specially trained police officers.

In a statement, the agent of her father, John, said: “Sadly, I can confirm the tragic death of John Michie’s daughter, Louella, at Bestival.

“John and his wife Carol ask that the privacy of their family be respected at this traumatic time.”