Despite initial speculation that he would be making a programme about President Donald Trump , Louis will be steering clear of the White House, although he will be focussing on the USA.

Louis Theroux has announced plans for three new BBC Two documentaries, and revealed the topics that he’ll be covering.

He told the Independent: “I immerse myself in some of the most dysfunctional and disturbing aspects of American society. They combine hard-hitting actuality with intimate interviews.

“I have been granted access to the police in several states; I’ve got to know the people affected by crime; and I’ve also spent time with the perpetrators of crime, with the idea of understanding the causes of it, both on a systemic level and also in a very personal way.”

Here are the episode titles and details:

1. ‘Murder In Milwaukee’

The Independent has said this film will see Louis visit the city shortly after two police shootings have taken place, meeting both the police and families and activists from the African-American community affected.

2. ‘Sex Trafficking Houston’ (working title)

Houston is seen as the main location for sex trafficking in the US, and Louis will meet with the women who have been trafficked as well as the police trying to stop it, before visiting a county jail.

3. ‘Opiate City’

The third and final show will investigate the growing issue of prescription drug addictions in Huntington, West Virginia.

Patrick Holland, BBC Two’s Channel Editor, tells the paper: “This is so exciting. It is always a real event to have a new series from Louis on BBC Two.

“This trilogy promises to be hugely timely and challenging, it has never been more important to engage with the forces shaping modern America.”