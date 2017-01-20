Louis Tomlinson 'Splits From Girlfriend Danielle Campbell', Just Weeks After Mother's Death

Louis Tomlinson has reportedly split from girlfriend Danielle Campbell, just weeks after the death of his mother, Johannah Deakin.
According to The Sun, the former One Direction singer and his partner called time on their relationship as things “hadn’t worked out”, but are said to still be friends.
“Louis and Danielle have made the decision to split up but they are still going to be mates,” a source told the paper.
“They’re still talking to each other and there is no bad feeling whatsoever.
“It’s really sad because Danielle has been there for Louis through this horrible time.”
The continued: “She has stood by him, remained loyal and continued to be a great support, which is exactly what he needs.
“Sometimes these things just don’t work out and for Louis and Danielle this was the best way forward.”
The pair had been together since November 2015, when his ex Brianna Jungwirth was pregnant with his son Freddie.
Louis is only just coming to terms with his mum’s death, after she died of leukemia last month at the age of 43.
Having appeared on ‘The X Factor’ final just days later, he spoke about his loss for the first time earlier this week.
Opening up during an appearance on US radio, Louis told SiriusXM he thought about stepping out of the limelight when she was first diagnosed.
“It’s not something that I feel 100% comfortable talking too much about but just quickly, when I first found out the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in,” he admitted.
“But it was my mum who said to me that I’ve just got to keep going, telling me very sternly that she wanted me to [keep going].”
He has since released debut solo single ‘Just Hold On’ with DJ Steve Aoki.