Louis Tomlinson 'Splits From Girlfriend Danielle Campbell', Just Weeks After Mother's Death

Louis Tomlinson has reportedly split from girlfriend Danielle Campbell, just weeks after the death of his mother, Johannah Deakin. According to The Sun, the former One Direction singer and his partner called time on their relationship as things “hadn’t worked out”, but are said to still be friends.

Louis is only just coming to terms with his mum’s death, after she died of leukemia last month at the age of 43. Having appeared on ‘The X Factor’ final just days later, he spoke about his loss for the first time earlier this week. Opening up during an appearance on US radio, Louis told SiriusXM he thought about stepping out of the limelight when she was first diagnosed. “It’s not something that I feel 100% comfortable talking too much about but just quickly, when I first found out the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in,” he admitted. “But it was my mum who said to me that I’ve just got to keep going, telling me very sternly that she wanted me to [keep going].” He has since released debut solo single ‘Just Hold On’ with DJ Steve Aoki.