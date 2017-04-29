Louise and Jamie Redknapp have strenuously denied reports their marriage is “under strain”. The Sun had published a story claiming the pair’s relationship is in trouble, and could fall victim to the so-called ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ curse, after Louise competed as a contestant last year. However, a spokesperson for the couple has issued a statement refuting the paper’s claims, calling them “completely untrue”.

PA Archive/PA Images Jamie and Louise Redknapp

“Rumours of separation are completely untrue. Louise and Jamie are looking forward to a nice weekend celebrating,” they said. HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for the Redknapps for further comment. Louise - who reached the final of last year’s ‘Strictly with dance partner Kevin Clifton - will celebrate her 19th wedding anniversary with Jamie in June. The couple also have two children together - 12-year-old Charley, and nine-year-old Beau. The former Eternal singer previously revealed how supportive Jamie had been of her time on the BBC ballroom competition.

BBC Louise with dance partner Kevin Clifton on last year's 'Strictly'

Speaking at a press conference ahead of December’s finale, which saw Ore Oduba crowned winner, Louise said: “I can’t get rid of him. He comes every Saturday, he’s in the front row, he’s in the training room. “And I wasn’t expecting that. I was expecting it would be me going off to work, doing my thing. He was very happy for me to do it; he said, ‘Do you know, I think it’s going to be great for you and I think it’s about time you got back out there and showed everyone who you are and what you are.’ “I wasn’t expecting for him to be there every Saturday in that front row,” she added. “And that has made this even more special for me, because it’s something really nice to see someone you love extremely proud of you – and it takes me back to how we were 20 years ago when we first met and I was on stage. “So yeah, all good things come out of ‘Strictly’, huh?”