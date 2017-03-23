‘Love Actually’ fans have been give a sneak peek at the cast’s reunion, ahead of the ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ short film which will air on Friday (24 March).

The film’s A-list cast have been busy filming the sequel in recent weeks, and the update to the 2003 film will reveal what their characters are up to now.

Ahead of its debut, the actors have filmed a promotional clip, based on Andrew Lincoln’s memorable placard scene: