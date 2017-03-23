‘Love Actually’ fans have been give a sneak peek at the cast’s reunion, ahead of the ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ short film which will air on Friday (24 March).
The film’s A-list cast have been busy filming the sequel in recent weeks, and the update to the 2003 film will reveal what their characters are up to now.
Ahead of its debut, the actors have filmed a promotional clip, based on Andrew Lincoln’s memorable placard scene:
‘Love Actually’ writer Emma Freud has already shared a series of snaps from the set, revealing that at least two of the fictional couples in the film are still together.
While the likes of Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley and Hugh Grant will all be back, Emma Thompson will not appear in the film.
Addressing her decision earlier this year, she admitted that it felt “too soon” since the death of Alan Rickman, who played her husband.
Watch the ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ trailer above.