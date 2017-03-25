All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    25/03/2017 09:58 GMT | Updated 25/03/2017 10:23 GMT

    'Love Actually 2': Red Nose Day Special Reveals What All The Characters Are Up To Now

    ❤️❤️❤️

    After much hype and anticipation, the Red Nose Day special of ‘Love Actually’ aired as part of Comic Relief on Friday (24 March) night.

    Picking up 14 years after the film, fans found out what became of some of their favourite characters, as creator Richard Curtis gathered together the likes of Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy and Liam Neeson for a mini-reunion...

    First off, we found out who Juliet ended up staying with

    BBC

    But while Mark was up to his old tricks again...

    BBC

    He’d actually moved on with none other than Kate Moss

    BBC

    At No. 10, David was back as prime minister after five years out of office, but it seemed some things never change...

    And yes, he and Natalie are still together!

    BBC

    Billy Mack had some sad news about his longtime manager Joe

    BBC

    He was also still up to his womanising ways

    BBC

    Rufus was no longer working at the jewellery store, and was having trouble adapting to his new job at Sainsbury’s

    BBC

    14 years on, and there still seemed to be a communication barrier between Jamie and Aurélia

    BBC
    BBC

    Daniel couldn’t quite believe Sam is now 26 (as we all couldn’t)

    BBC

    Proving you never really get over your first true love, Sam then revealed he’d reunited with Joanna in America

    BBC

    The sequel ended on a poignant note, as David lamented the terrible state the world is currently in

    BBC

    But he gave us hope. A lot of hope

    BBC

    Tell us, why can’t Hugh Grant be our real PM? 😭

    Catch up with all of Red Nose Day on the BBC iPlayer now, where you can watch ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ in full. You can still donate to Comic Relief on their website

    Film Remakes We Love To Hate
    MORE:uktvukfilmComic ReliefLove Actuallyred nose day

    Conversations