After much hype and anticipation, the Red Nose Day special of ‘Love Actually’ aired as part of Comic Relief on Friday (24 March) night. Picking up 14 years after the film, fans found out what became of some of their favourite characters, as creator Richard Curtis gathered together the likes of Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy and Liam Neeson for a mini-reunion... First off, we found out who Juliet ended up staying with

BBC

But while Mark was up to his old tricks again...

BBC

He’d actually moved on with none other than Kate Moss

BBC

At No. 10, David was back as prime minister after five years out of office, but it seemed some things never change...

What about Hugh Grant shaking his booty to Hotline Bling on #rednosedayactually? We loved it 😍🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/39KVlAeumV — Red Nose Day (@rednoseday) March 24, 2017

And yes, he and Natalie are still together!

BBC

Billy Mack had some sad news about his longtime manager Joe

BBC

He was also still up to his womanising ways

BBC

Rufus was no longer working at the jewellery store, and was having trouble adapting to his new job at Sainsbury’s

BBC

14 years on, and there still seemed to be a communication barrier between Jamie and Aurélia

BBC

BBC

Daniel couldn’t quite believe Sam is now 26 (as we all couldn’t)

BBC

Proving you never really get over your first true love, Sam then revealed he’d reunited with Joanna in America

BBC

The sequel ended on a poignant note, as David lamented the terrible state the world is currently in

BBC

But he gave us hope. A lot of hope

BBC

Tell us, why can’t Hugh Grant be our real PM? 😭 Catch up with all of Red Nose Day on the BBC iPlayer now, where you can watch ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ in full. You can still donate to Comic Relief on their website.