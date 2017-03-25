After much hype and anticipation, the Red Nose Day special of ‘Love Actually’ aired as part of Comic Relief on Friday (24 March) night.
Picking up 14 years after the film, fans found out what became of some of their favourite characters, as creator Richard Curtis gathered together the likes of Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy and Liam Neeson for a mini-reunion...
First off, we found out who Juliet ended up staying with
But while Mark was up to his old tricks again...
He’d actually moved on with none other than Kate Moss
At No. 10, David was back as prime minister after five years out of office, but it seemed some things never change...
And yes, he and Natalie are still together!
Billy Mack had some sad news about his longtime manager Joe
He was also still up to his womanising ways
Rufus was no longer working at the jewellery store, and was having trouble adapting to his new job at Sainsbury’s
14 years on, and there still seemed to be a communication barrier between Jamie and Aurélia
Daniel couldn’t quite believe Sam is now 26 (as we all couldn’t)
Proving you never really get over your first true love, Sam then revealed he’d reunited with Joanna in America
The sequel ended on a poignant note, as David lamented the terrible state the world is currently in
But he gave us hope. A lot of hope
Tell us, why can’t Hugh Grant be our real PM? 😭
Catch up with all of Red Nose Day on the BBC iPlayer now, where you can watch ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ in full. You can still donate to Comic Relief on their website.