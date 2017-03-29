The much-awaited follow-up to ‘Love Actually’ finally aired on UK screens over the weekend, but there’ll be an extra addition to the short film when it’s shown in the US.

Noticeably absent from the sequel was Laura Linney, whose American character Sarah was torn between caring for her mentally ill brother and following her heart, after falling for her colleague, in the original film.

Ultimately, things didn’t work out in Sarah’s favour back in 2003, but we’re about to be given an update as to what she’s up to now, with Laura filming new scenes to be shown in the American cut of ‘Red Nose Day Actually’.