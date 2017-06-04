The new series of ‘Love Island’ hasn’t even started yet, but already one contestant is eyeing up a spot on another show.

New Islander Kem Cetinay has admitted he wants a role on ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ after his stint on the ITV2 dating series, as he claimed it is currently too boring.

ITV 'Love Island' contestant Kem Cetinay

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists from Love Island’s home in Mallorca, Kem, who is from Essex, promised ‘TOWIE’ bosses he would stir things up on the hit show.

“I do think the show is really good and really funny, but it has dried up a little bit recently because they’ve got bland people on there,” he said.

“I think someone like me would spice it up. You never know what’s going to happen, but I would shake it up.”

He continued: “You have to have out-there characters who are willing to push the boundaries and say things to upset people, and it seems when you watch the show, you see people on there who just want to make a quick bit of fame and it ain’t real. You can see that as a viewer, and it’s not entertaining.

“They haven’t got the big characters like they used to. Megan McKenna is the only one really keeping it going.”

ITV Kem wants a role on 'TOWIE' after he leaves the Island

Admitting he’d had discussions about being on the ITVBe series before, Kem went on: “I think they’re going to be trying to snap me up straight away. They all know me because I was talking about going on there before, but it didn’t feel like the right time, and I’m glad I didn’t because this came up.

“I’ve only just turned 21, so when I was 19, it would have been hard for me to get a storyline with girls in their mid 20s. Now I’m 21, it’s different.”

Eagle-eyed ‘TOWIE’ fans may have spotted Kem on the show before, as he has made fleeting appearances in the background, after scenes were filmed in the hairdressers where he works.

As a result, he’s built up a relationship with some of the cast, and counts James ‘Lockie’ Locke and Tommy Mallett as good friends now, as well as cutting the hair of Pete Wicks and former cast member Kirk Norcross.

And it seems Kem has already got his eye on a few of the female cast, adding: “I fancy Chloe Lewis and I fancy Courtney Green, because I have this thing about girls with chubby fingers. It’s really cute.”

‘Love Island’ launches on Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2.

