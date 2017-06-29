ENTERTAINMENT

'Love Island': Meet The 11 New Contestants Involved In The Show's Biggest Ever Twist

Just when you thought things couldn't get any more dramatic...

29/06/2017
Love Island’s biggest ever twist is upon us, with 11 new arrivals to make a shock arrival during Thursday (29 June) night’s show. 

The existing crop of contestants will be split up, with a new bunch of boys moving in with the current girls, and a fresh intake of girls setting up home with the current group of lads. 

There will also be a brand new second villa, where one set of the contestants will live. 

The existing couples will have their relationships put to the ultimate test, as they will have the chance to recouple with the newbies or stick with their original partner. Anyone who is then not in a couple when the groups come back together will be forced to leave the Island. 

So, without any further ado, let’s meet the new Islanders...

  • Alex
    ITV
  • Chyna
    ITV
  • Amelia
    ITV
  • Danielle
    ITV
  • Ellisha-Jade
    ITV
  • Marino
    ITV
  • Nathan
    ITV
  • Rob
    ITV
  • Steve
    ITV
  • Shannen
    ITV
  • Craig
    ITV

The newcomers will be walking into some real drama, as Wednesday night’s episode saw Jonny Mitchell shockingly dump Camilla Thurlow, only to get with Tyla Carr just moments later. 

Fingers crossed Queen Camilla gets the ultimate revenge by finding love with one of these new fellas. 

‘Love Island’ airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2. 

