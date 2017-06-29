Love Island’s biggest ever twist is upon us, with 11 new arrivals to make a shock arrival during Thursday (29 June) night’s show.

The existing crop of contestants will be split up, with a new bunch of boys moving in with the current girls, and a fresh intake of girls setting up home with the current group of lads.

There will also be a brand new second villa, where one set of the contestants will live.

The existing couples will have their relationships put to the ultimate test, as they will have the chance to recouple with the newbies or stick with their original partner. Anyone who is then not in a couple when the groups come back together will be forced to leave the Island.

So, without any further ado, let’s meet the new Islanders...

Alex ITV

Chyna ITV

Amelia ITV

Danielle ITV

Ellisha-Jade ITV

Marino ITV

Nathan ITV

Rob ITV

Steve ITV

Shannen ITV

Craig ITV

The newcomers will be walking into some real drama, as Wednesday night’s episode saw Jonny Mitchell shockingly dump Camilla Thurlow, only to get with Tyla Carr just moments later.

Fingers crossed Queen Camilla gets the ultimate revenge by finding love with one of these new fellas.

‘Love Island’ airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

'Love Island': Check Out The All-New Villa