Compared with last year’s run, it’s fair to say that the current series of ‘Love Island’ has actually been fairly tame when it comes to the contestants’ disappearances under the covers.
However, given that the remaining couples have been recently reunited after spending time in separate villas, Monday’s (3 July) episode saw three pairs making up for lost time as they got intimate in the bedroom.
In what was undeniably the raunchiest episode of the series, viewers saw Olivia and Chris descend under the duvet for some alone time (well, if you can call a quickie in the same room as a load of other couples “alone time”, that is).
Montana and Alex were granted some peace away from the rest of the contestants in the Hideaway, meaning at least they got some privacy, which is more than can be said for Amber and Kem, who did the deed on the sofa, right next to Tyla and Jonny, who were trying to get some sleep.
While ‘Love Island’ has become synonymous with its sexual content, this is actually only the second episode of the current series to feature sex between the residents of the villa.
Earlier in the show, Jess Shears and Dom Lever were among the first two pairs to seal the deal, and are now making a go of things in the outside world, following their eliminations.
Jess had previously said she wouldn’t have sex on the show, but claimed she changed her mind as she hadn’t previously thought she’d meet someone who would “make her feel that comfortable in the villa”.
‘Love Island’ continues on Tuesday (4 July) on ITV2 at 9pm.