Compared with last year’s run, it’s fair to say that the current series of ‘Love Island’ has actually been fairly tame when it comes to the contestants’ disappearances under the covers.

However, given that the remaining couples have been recently reunited after spending time in separate villas, Monday’s (3 July) episode saw three pairs making up for lost time as they got intimate in the bedroom.

In what was undeniably the raunchiest episode of the series, viewers saw Olivia and Chris descend under the duvet for some alone time (well, if you can call a quickie in the same room as a load of other couples “alone time”, that is).