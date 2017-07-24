After seven weeks of sun, sex and shenanigans, we finally have our ‘Love Island’ 2017 winners - Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies. The couple were crowned the champions of the ITV2 reality series during Monday (24 July) night’s live final.

ITV Kem and Amber have won 'Love Island'

They beat off competition from Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes, Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen, but their relationship faced one last test following their win. The pair were given two envelopes - one containing £50,000 and the other containing nothing. After Kem randomly selected the one with the cash, he was then given the choice to either split it with Amber or take it all home himself. However, it turned out the pair were really on the show for love, when he chose to share the prize money with his girlfriend.

ITV Kem decided to split the prize money with Amber

Host Caroline Flack previously announced Marcel and Gabby had finished in fourth place, followed by Chris and Olivia in third place, while Camilla and Jamie were delighted to be runners-up.

ITV Jamie and Camilla finished as runners-up

ITV Chris and Olivia finished in third place

The result marked a spectacular fall from grace for Marcel and Gabby, as they had been the bookies’ favourites throughout almost the entire series, until last week, when a lie detector test put doubts in viewers’ minds about her feelings for him. The pair were subsequently overtaken in the bookies’ odds by Camilla and Jamie, but Kem and Amber had a last minute flurry of bets, marking them as favourites ahead of the final.

ITV Marcel and Gabby finished in fourth place

It has been a huge series of ‘Love Island’ for ITV2, regularly setting ratings records for the channel during its run. Around 2.5million people have been tuning in each night to find out the antics in the villa, and that figure is almost two million up on what the first series in 2015 attracted. It has also trounced rival reality show ‘Big Brother’ in the ratings, with the Channel 5 show having recorded some of its lowest-ever viewing figures this year. It has already been announced that a fourth series of ‘Love Island’ will air in 2018. If you are wondering how you are going to cope without ‘Love Island’ in your life, the complete series one and two boxsets are now available on ITV Hub. We also have some spin-off suggestions of our own that bosses could make for us.