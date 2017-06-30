Adele has branded Love Island’s Gabby Allen a “tramp” in a surprising rant about the contestants.

The singer shocked fans at her Wembley Arena gig on Thursday (29 June) night, when she admitted she and her husband Simon Konecki are fans of the ITV2 reality series.

However, she hit out at Gabby for having sex in the villa - despite the fact her and boyfriend Marcel Somerville are actually yet to seal the deal.

“I mean ‘Love Island’ shall we talk about that? Jesus Christ,” he said.

“My husband and I watched it last night. Real people have real sex on real TV.

“When that girl Facetimed her mum ‘mum are you proud of me?’ No she ain’t.

“No she fucking ain’t proud of you! You tramp.”

Adele talked about #LoveIsland tonight 😂 iconic — James Barr ‍🌈 (@imjamesbarr) June 29, 2017

'Real people have real sex on real TV. "I hope my mums proud of me!" No she's not fucking proud of you YA TRAMP' - Adele on Love Island 😂😂😂 — han (@fabuloushannahh) June 29, 2017

One of the highlights of Adele last night was her talking complete trash about Love Island — A l f i e. (@OhMyAlf) June 30, 2017

Gabby and Marcel both received Skype calls from their friends and families earlier this week, and despite sharing a romantic night together in the Hideaway, they both insisted they did not have sex.

So far, Jessica Shears and Dom Lever, and Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies are the only couples to have got intimate in the villa.

And while Adele had clearly got her couples muddled up, some fans pointed out her comments had a air of slut-shaming about them:

Love Adele and it's amazing that she watches #LoveIsland (who doesn't), I'm really not here for her slut shaming the contestants though 🤔 — Josh Willacy (@joshywillacy) June 30, 2017

I think @Adele got that wrong. Gaby had the phone call her & Marcel havent bumped uglies . I think she owes Gabby an apology — Emma Finnegan (@Gossipgirl25) June 30, 2017

as if Adele called Gabby from Love Island a tramp, where's the girl power? — ~stephy (@stphnwtn) June 30, 2017

Adele is not the only unexpected celebrity to reveal they are a fan of ‘Love Island’.

Earlier this week Liam Gallagher admitted he had skipped seeing a number of acts at Glastonbury to catch up on the show.

“I watched Dizzee Rascal’s set from my room yesterday, and then I watched ‘Love Island’” he told Radio 2. “That’s where it’s at. That’s what goes on man.”

“I’ve had four years of doing nothing, you know what I mean? I’ve gotta do something and I’ve gone to the dark side, and ‘Love Island’ it is.”

‘Love Island’ airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.

