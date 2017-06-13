‘Big Brother’ has suffered a blow at the hands of ‘Love Island’ since launching last week, with the Mallorca-based reality show running ahead in the ratings.

’Love Island’ narrator Iain Stirling has done nothing to stop the show’s rivalry with ‘Big Brother’ , after insisting his series is more “relevant”.

When HuffPost UK caught up with Iain for a chat about this year’s bunch of Islanders, he shared his thoughts on why ‘Love Island’ has grown to become more popular than Channel 5’s latest run of ‘BB’.

He said: “I think we’re more relevant. It’s summertime, we’ve got beautiful people, big characters, the villa is gorgeous. What do you want to watch - a load of people in the arse end of England in a little house, or just beautiful people with six packs running around a luxury, multi-million pound villa?

“It’s just more visually entertaining.”

Iain also made a subtle dig at the narration on ‘Big Brother’, which is provided by Geordie legend Marcus Bentley.

“Because of the way we do the voiceover, we can go in any direction,” he explained. “‘Big Brother’ is stuck in its ways now as it was a social experiment originally and with the voiceover, there’s only so many ways you can take it.

“We can do what we want with ours really.”