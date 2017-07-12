After discovering she’s among the least popular contestants, Olivia gets furious with Chris when he doesn’t comfort her, and runs off to check on Tyla Carr , who is upset following the departure of Jonny Mitchell .

Olivia was voted one of the least popular Islanders following the most recent public vote, and it seems Chris is set to bear the brunt of her anger.

Raging to the Islanders in the bedroom, she says: “I was in the bottom four and he’s literally just [walked past] to talk to Tyla.

“He’s a nice guy but that’s the flaw in his character, he doesn’t know when to rally round the people that are his people.”

Acting in the heat of the moment, she then rushes out to the garden to call things off with Chris.

“I feel like we should sack this off now because I don’t think it’s going to work for you, it’s definitely, definitely not working for me,” she says.

“I knew that what’s happened over the last couple of days would put me in a vulnerable position.”

“You’re sacking us off because you were in the bottom four?” Chris asks her in disbelief.

“I’m sorry but I think it’s best for both of us,” she responds, walking back into the villa. “And don’t cry again because that’s the whole reason we’re in this situation.”