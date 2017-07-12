Love Island’s most off-again-on-again couple, Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes, hit another rough patch in tonight’s (12 July) show, when she loses her head at being placed in the bottom four contestants.
Olivia was voted one of the least popular Islanders following the most recent public vote, and it seems Chris is set to bear the brunt of her anger.
After discovering she’s among the least popular contestants, Olivia gets furious with Chris when he doesn’t comfort her, and runs off to check on Tyla Carr, who is upset following the departure of Jonny Mitchell.
Raging to the Islanders in the bedroom, she says: “I was in the bottom four and he’s literally just [walked past] to talk to Tyla.
“He’s a nice guy but that’s the flaw in his character, he doesn’t know when to rally round the people that are his people.”
Acting in the heat of the moment, she then rushes out to the garden to call things off with Chris.
“I feel like we should sack this off now because I don’t think it’s going to work for you, it’s definitely, definitely not working for me,” she says.
“I knew that what’s happened over the last couple of days would put me in a vulnerable position.”
“You’re sacking us off because you were in the bottom four?” Chris asks her in disbelief.
“I’m sorry but I think it’s best for both of us,” she responds, walking back into the villa. “And don’t cry again because that’s the whole reason we’re in this situation.”
The next morning, Olivia goes to cuddle up to Chris on the sofa where he has slept, but when doesn’t respond, it rubs her up the wrong way even more.
After they both individually seek the advice of Jamie Jewitt about what to do next, they have a chat on the terrace about their relationship.
Olivia seems unsure what she wants from Chris, which is something he echoes, and they agree that if they keep arguing, it means they can’t be right for each other.
When Chris says he still wants to be friends, Olivia says she can’t be, and a huge argument escalates.
Will this prove to be the final straw for the couple? Find out in tonight’s ‘Love Island’, airing at 9pm on ITV2.